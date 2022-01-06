Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow & Alexa Demie Praises Zendaya's Leadership On 'Euphoria'

CLIP01/06/22
Also available on the nbc app

Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the highly-anticipated second season of "Euphoria." Maude revealed how fans will relate to the show and Alexa shared that she hopes viewers will learn to embrace empathy more and realize nobody is perfect after watching the new season. The stars also praised Zendaya over her leadership abilities and work ethic as lead on the show. Plus, Sydney opened up on how she's navigating fame.

Appearing:
Tags: sydney sweeney, maude apatow, alexa demie
S2022 E07 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.