Also available on the nbc app

Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the highly-anticipated second season of "Euphoria." Maude revealed how fans will relate to the show and Alexa shared that she hopes viewers will learn to embrace empathy more and realize nobody is perfect after watching the new season. The stars also praised Zendaya over her leadership abilities and work ethic as lead on the show. Plus, Sydney opened up on how she's navigating fame.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 7 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution