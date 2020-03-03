Also available on the NBC app

Sydney Hightower got honest with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Ashley Iaconetti Haibon at "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" taping about why she told Peter Weber she was bullied in high school, despite classmates coming forward saying that wasn't the case. Sydney also set the record straight on her alleged beef with Hannah Brown, sharing that she barely knew the former "Bachelorette" when they went to high school together. Plus, she dished on her super weird ending with Peter.

