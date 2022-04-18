DJ Kay Slay died on Sunday at the age of 55. The hip-hop legend, whose real name was Keith Grayson, reportedly passed away after a four-month battle with Covid-19. "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay," his family said in a statement to Hot 97. Swizz Beatz, LL Cool J, Ice T and more stars from the hip-hop community paid tribute to the late icon.

