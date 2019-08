Also available on the NBC app

Caeleb Dressel is the one to watch in the upcoming 2020 Olympics! The 22-year-old American swimmer got a surprising text after crushing Michael Phelps’ record. Caeleb opened up to Access Hollywood about the huge accomplishment, and revealed that Michael texted him and told him congrats! Caeleb also details how he is getting ready to take on the Olympics in Japan next summer.

