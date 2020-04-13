Also available on the nbc app

The Swedish royals seemed to have a fun Easter! A video from their official Instagram shows the royal family getting together digitally for the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the call were King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as well as their kids, Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle. Also on the call were Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia and their kids as well as Princess Madeleine, her husband Chris and the children.

Appearing: