Also available on the NBC app

Suzanne Somers is loving the skin she's in! The sitcom legend boldly posed for a topless photo in the middle of a field of wheat and flowers on Oct. 16, her 73rd birthday. "Here I am at 73 in my birthday suit!!!" she wrote on Instagram. Fans were wowed by Suzanne's confident post and complimented her for her enduring beauty in the comment section.

Appearing: