Suzanne Somers is spilling all of her anti-aging secrets! The star joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez and talked about her new book, "A New Way to Age: The Most Cutting-Edge Advances in Antiaging." The 73-year-old star also shared her spicy formula to her successful marriage to Alan Hamel, which involves tequila and dancing. "It ain't over at all. And what we are experiencing now is a love affair like I've never had. It's always been a sexy love affair and now it's like this thing that is so -- and there's a whole new chapter that I didn't know that was coming," she also noted about their relationship.

