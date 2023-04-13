Suzanne Somers joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Thursday’s Access Daily along with two of her granddaughters. The actress talked about how proud she is of them and it was revealed that her granddaughter, Camelia, had an unexpected connection with the Hollywood icon. While filming "The Bold and the Beautiful," Camelia discovered it was the same soundstage where Suzanne shot "Three's Company." You can try GUT RENEW Superfood Protein Formula, in stores now.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight