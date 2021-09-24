Also available on the nbc app

Sutton Stracke is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Sutton reveals why she still doesn't believe Erika Jayne is telling the entire truth surrounding her knowledge on her estranged husband Tom Girardi's scandal after taping the series' reunion. Sutton also reacts to Tom claiming Erika "knew" about his legal woes and reveals why she wanted to keep her castmate "accountable" this season.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 14 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution