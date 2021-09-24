Main Content

Sutton Stracke Still Doesn't Believe Erika Jayne After 'RHOBH' Reunion: 'Not Much Has Changed'

CLIP09/24/21
Sutton Stracke is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Sutton reveals why she still doesn't believe Erika Jayne is telling the entire truth surrounding her knowledge on her estranged husband Tom Girardi's scandal after taping the series' reunion. Sutton also reacts to Tom claiming Erika "knew" about his legal woes and reveals why she wanted to keep her castmate "accountable" this season.

Tags: Sutton Stracke, Bravo, housewives
S2021 E014 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
