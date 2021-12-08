Main Content

Sutton Stracke Says 'RHOBH' Co-Star Dorit Kemsley Is A 'Trooper' After Los Angeles Home Robbery

Sutton Stracke is sharing an update about her fellow "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley, after Dorit's home was robbed. "Dorit is a trooper and I think we all want her to get on with her life. Such a traumatic thing to happen," she told Access Hollywood at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Sutton also talks about Erika Jayne, who she butted heads with last season on the hit Bravo series.

