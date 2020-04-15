Also available on the nbc app

Sutton Stracke is setting the record straight. The new star on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" explained to Access Hollywood why she was demoted to "friend of" instead of being a full-time housewife on the new season, which she was originally cast on. Sutton also weighed in on all the drama that is going down between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. Plus, she revealed who she thinks is this season's "pot stirrer."

