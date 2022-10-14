Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna's feud. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star chatted with Access Hollywood at 2022 Bravo Con. When asked which co-star's story she believed, she said, "I think there's somewhere in the middle. That's what I think." The reality star also talked about a comment she made that sparked tension with Crystal Kung Minkoff and shared where she stands with Erika Jayne. Plus, Sutton revealed her Bravolebrity "secret crush" – and invited all of the eligible bachelors at BravoCon to stop by her booth!

