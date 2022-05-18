Main Content

Sutton Stracke Admits She Still Doesn't Believe Erika Jayne On New 'RHOBH' Season

CLIP05/18/22

Sutton Stracke is keeping things real! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Sutton teases the dramatic new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco. Sutton also admits she still doesn't believe her co-star Erika Jayne amid her ongoing legal scandal and dishes on her dating life. Plus, Sutton talks about her new cashmere line.

