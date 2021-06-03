Also available on the nbc app

Sutton Stracke is getting real. On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star breaks down all the drama ensuing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Sutton gets open about the conversation she had with co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff and apologized for not listening to her, sharing, "It's a low point for me on the show ... I think my biggest mistake was that I didn't listen to her and I interrupted her." Sutton also explained why she acted "insecure" on the hit Bravo show and revealed if the two are in a good place now. Plus, Sutton got candid about the legal scandal surrounding Erika Jayne.

