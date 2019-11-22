Susan Sarandon Shares Selfie With Large Bump And Bruising On Her Face After Suffering Concussion

Also available on the NBC app

Susan Sarandon is on the mend after a minor accident. The actress and activist shared two selfies of her injured face on Nov. 22 and revealed that she had "a little slip," giving her a concussion, a fractured nose and a "banged-up knee." To take care of her health, Susan canceled her appearance with Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire on Nov. 23 and shared her planned speech on social media instead. "I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity," she wrote.

