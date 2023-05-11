Susan Sarandon was arrested in Albany, New York on Monday while protesting in support of fair wages for restaurant workers. The 76-year-old actress was among eight protesters who were taken into custody, Spectrum News 1 Albany reported. Former New York Lieutenant Governor candidate Ana Maria Archila was also arrested. Susan and the others were booked, issued appearance tickets and released, according to WNYT-TV. The "Thelma & Louise" star is no stranger to activism. Just last week she marched in support of writers in New York City during the writers' strike. Susan is always standing up for what she believes. In 2018, the "Viper Club" actress got arrested while protesting former President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

