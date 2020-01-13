Also available on the NBC app

It's a family affair! Tim Robbins and Jack Henry Robbins stopped by Access Daily to chat about working together on Jack's upcoming comedy, "VHYes," which hits Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas nationwide on Jan. 17. The young director joked to hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that it was "extremely difficult" to work with his mom Susan Sarandon and dad Tim. All jokes aside, Tim also raved over his eldest son, sharing how proud he is of him.

Appearing: