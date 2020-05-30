Also available on the nbc app

Legendary soap star Susan Lucci joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” which is filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress explained what she’s been doing which quarantined at home with her husband. She gushed over the amazing meals that he creates her, “When you’re married to a chef, yes, you’re very lucky but I am somewhat of a sous chef and cleaner-upper."

Appearing: