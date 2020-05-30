George Clooney Says Having Photos Of His Twins Published 'Would Put Their Lives In Jeopardy'
CLIP 11/05/21
Main Content
Legendary soap star Susan Lucci joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” which is filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress explained what she’s been doing which quarantined at home with her husband. She gushed over the amazing meals that he creates her, “When you’re married to a chef, yes, you’re very lucky but I am somewhat of a sous chef and cleaner-upper."