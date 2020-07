Also available on the NBC app

Would Susan Lucci ever return to "All My Children"? Well, the famed actress just spilled to Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez that she hasn't ruled it out! Susan also gushes over her 50-year marriage to Helmut Huber. Plus, the star chats about starring in the Broadway show "Celebrity Autobiography," which you can catch on Nov. 25 at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

