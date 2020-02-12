Also available on the NBC app

It's been 20 years since "Survivor" began, and the show is about to premiere its 40th season! For the milestone season, fans will watch the franchise's fiercest competitors face off for "Winners At War." "If you're a 'Survivor' fan, it's the Super Bowl Of 'Survivor.' This is it. It will be the biggest, bloodiest war we've ever done, and it delivers," host Jeff Probst teased to All Access ahead of the big premiere. "Survivor" veterans and Season 40 competitors Sandra Diaz-Twine and Rob Mariano also weighed in on the drama, strategy and backstabbing ahead. "Survivor: Winners At War" premieres Feb 12. At 8/7c on CBS.

Appearing: