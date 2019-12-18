'Survivor’s’ Dan Spilo Apologizes Again As CBS Creates New Rules For Next Season

Also available on the NBC app

"Survivor's" Dan Spilo apologized in a statement to <a href="https://people.com/tv/survivors-dan-spilo-breaks-silence-on-his-behavior-on-the-show-i-am-deeply-sorry/" target="_blank">People</a> after his alleged inappropriate behavior got him removed from the competition. Spilo said "I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior." And, in response to the controversy, CBS has announced changes to the show going forward to include anti-harassment policies.

