'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Breaks His Silence On Dan Spilo's Shocking Exit From Competition

Host Jeff Probst is speaking out about "Survivor: Island of the Idols" following contestant Dan Spilo's shocking removal from the competition. Producers ejected the contestant for alleged inappropriate behavior for the first time in the TV show's 40-season history. "When we first told Dan we were pulling him from the game, he was not happy," Probst told Entertainment Weekly. "We talked through everything for quite a while and by the time he got on the boat to leave he had calmed down and was actually very respectful as he departed."

