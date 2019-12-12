Also available on the nbc app

It's been nearly a year since Lifetime's six-part docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" brought to light many disturbing accusations regarding R. Kelly, all of which the singer has denied. Now, a follow-up program called "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" will detail the aftermath of the first documentary. Access Hollywood takes a look at what will be explored in the new series. Kelly's team has already come out against its first trailer, with the disgraced star's attorney telling All Access that it's a "one-sided, for-profit piece of propaganda." "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" will premiere Jan. 2 on Lifetime.

Appearing: