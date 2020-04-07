Also available on the nbc app

It's been just two weeks since Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" was released and the world became captivated by Joe Exotic. He was convicted of a murder-for-hire plot on his nemesis, Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue. Just when you think you've heard all the crazy stories, Us Weekly senior entertainment editor Emily Longeretta breaks down to Access Hollywood a few of the surprising ways Britney Spears, Beyonce and more celebrities have connections to the "Tiger King" universe. Emily also shared the latest on actors throwing their hat into the ring for the role of Joe Exotic in an upcoming miniseries, as well as Doc Antle and Jeff Lowe's reactions to the docuseries.

