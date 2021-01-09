Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Ryan Guzman and Chrysti Ane are now parents of two. The “9-1-1” star and his actress wife revealed that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Genevieve Valentina, on Jan. 7. “Well world, I think it’s time I make a confession....I’ve been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine,” Chrysti announced on Instagram, adding, “Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I'm so happy we did that. It was so special."

