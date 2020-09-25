Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Billie Lourd is a mom! The "Scream Queens" alum delighted fans on Thursday with the news that she and fiancé Austen Rydell had welcomed a baby boy, a surprising announcement considering neither had revealed they were expecting in the first place! Billie posted a sweet first photo of her son's bare feet peeking out of a space-patterned onesie, and revealed his regal and heartwarming name – a clear nod to her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

