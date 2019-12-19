Also available on the nbc app

"Supernatural" star Misha Collins is on the mend. The actor took to Twitter to reveal that he's recovering from hip replacement surgery. He wrote, "I wore out my hips running with a condition called “dysplasia,” which is not as sexy as it sounds. Today I got a hip replacement from Dr. Berger in Chicago. Thanks to this team and all who make a career of bringing health to others. Can’t wait to play kickball with my kids again!"

