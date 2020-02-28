Queen Elizabeth & Prince Charles Beam In New Easter Photos Taken At Frogmore House
CLIP 04/03/21
Main Content
One decade down, forever to go. Jared Padalecki and wife Genevieve Cortese celebrated 10 years of marriage on Feb. 27 and marked the milestone with a pair of swoon-worthy tributes honoring their big day. The couple, who met on the long-running CW hit "Supernatural," each penned loving messages to one another on Instagram, and their similar sentiments proved they really are meant to be! Though Jared and Genevieve's story is