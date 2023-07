“Supernatural” fans are mourning the loss of Nicki Aycox, who died earlier this month at the age of 47. Her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky shared the sad news on her Facebook, revealing the actress died on Nov. 16. An official cause of death has not been revealed yet, but the late star was battling leukemia. She shared her diagnosis on Instagram in 2021 and frequently gave fans health updates.

