At The CW's Fall TV season event at Warner Bros., "Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist tells Access about the challenges her character will face this season. Plus, Melissa talks some of the show's youngest fans. And, after spotting her "Jurassic Park"-themed birthday cake on Instagram, and corresponding post revealing she once wanted to be a paleontologist, Melissa breaks out some dinosaur fossil knowledge for Access!

