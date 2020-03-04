Also available on the nbc app

Melissa Benoist took to Instagram to announce that she and her "Supergirl" co-star husband Chris Wood are expecting their first child together. The 31-year-old shared a cute snap with her man and their dog, where she's holding up a blue baby shirt as the couple smiles for the camera. The caption reads, "A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a really one!" The actress also shared a hilarious snap where her man is sticking his stomach out while she holds him from behind. Chris also shared the funny pic writing, "The photo is a joke but the news is real!"

