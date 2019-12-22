‘Supergirl' Star Chyler Leigh Felt Relieved With Bipolar Diagnosis: ‘I Know That I Am Not Alone’

Also available on the NBC app

Chyler Leigh of CW’s “Supergirl” is opening up about her bipolar diagnosis and mental health journey for the first time as she partners with Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health, an initiative that encourages people across America to speak up and advocate for mental health. Chyler told Access Hollywood that it took her nearly a decade to feel comfortable talking about her mental health journey in public, but she wants to encourage others to speak out and know that they’re not alone. Plus, the actress reveals that there are certain parts of her “uniqueness” that help her dig into her emotions on the set of “Supergirl” in order to continue her incredible performance as Alex Danvers.

