Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes' Love Story With High School Sweetheart Brittany Matthews

Also available on the NBC app

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes scored a touchdown with girlfriend Brittany Matthews! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback packed on the PDA with his main squeeze while celebrating his team's championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The fitness trainer congratulated her man on his accomplishment, writing, "You and this team deserved this." The adorable couple shares a sweet love story that began when they were both high school students in Whitehouse, Texas. After nearly eight years together, the lovebirds appear stronger than ever — but that doesn't mean they're in any rush to walk down the aisle!

Appearing: