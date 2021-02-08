Also available on the nbc app

Super Bowl LV was already a winner before the game even started! This year's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off with inspiring performances from H.E.R., Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, and Amanda Gorman. H.E.R. delivered a mesmerizing rendition of "America the Beautiful" before country star Eric and R&B sensation Jazmine teamed up for an inspiring rendition of the national anthem. Acclaimed poet Amanda joined the telecast prior to the coin toss to read a new original piece honoring three everyday heroes who were selected as the game's honorary captains for their work in their communities.

Appearing: