Sunny Hostin is turning her view to true crime. The journalist joins Access Daily host Kit Hoover to chat about her new show "Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin," which airs on Investigation Discovery. The former federal prosecutor, who joined "The View" back in 2016, also gets candid about her time on the hit talk show, revealing that the set is a "safe place to be different."

