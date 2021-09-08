Also available on the nbc app

Suni Lee wants to "let loose" on the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars." The gymnastics star talked with Access Hollywood about joining the hit ABC show and revealed that she wants people to see the "real me" after snagging three medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Suni also opened up about balancing her freshman year at Auburn University, being a student athlete and competing on "DWTS." Plus, Suni adorably confessed that she is the most starstruck over "Bachelor" alum Matt James. The 30th season of "Dancing With the Stars" debuts Sept. 20 on ABC.

