Suni Lee is an Olympic gold medalist! The Team USA gymnast won the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday and tearfully celebrated her victory. Suni’s score of 57.433 was enough to edge out Brazil’s powerhouse gymnast, Rebeca Andrade, who finished in second with a score of 57.298. Suni’s top prize was celebrated by her teammates Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Riley McCusker who were rooting for the Minnesota native from the stands. This has been a difficult week for the U.S. gymnastics team after their star athlete Simone Biles withdrew from the all-around and team competitions due to mental health concerns. All eyes turned to Suni, who became the hope for team USA following Simone Biles decision to withdraw from the individual all-around competition. Suni’s dad, John Lee, spoke to the today show about his daughter’s performance. “I'm going to tell her that I'm super proud of her,” he said.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight