Suni Lee is getting candid about having her relationship in the public eye. A TikTok user posted a video recently about the gymnast's relationship with USC football player Jaylin Smith and the Olympic gold medalist reacted in the comments. "This makes me so happy. I've received so much hate they support me when it's beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. Thank you!"

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight