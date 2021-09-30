Also available on the nbc app

Suni Lee fangirled a bit too hard at the 2021 Met Gala - and lost her chance at meeting Justin Bieber. During Suni's recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show," the 18-year-old Olympic medalist's revealed that she had the opportunity to meet the singer at the big event thanks to his wife Hailey Bieber, sharing, "I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber's 'Stay' for my first Dancing With the Stars dance. And she's like, 'You should tell him.' And I'm like, 'OK.'"

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution