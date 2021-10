Also available on the nbc app

Suni Lee is ready for her next big move. The Olympic gymnast has headed to college after her historic run at the Tokyo Olympics, posing for a photo on campus at Auburn University, her new alma mater. Suni celebrated her latest milestone over the weekend by sporting an Auburn T-shirt for the snap, while also honoring her time in Tokyo with a necklace bearing the Olympic rings.

