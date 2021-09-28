Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood spoke to gymnast Suni Lee and her partner Sasha Farber following their “Dancing With The Stars” performance. The duo had an emotional performance and Suni admits that, “It’s definitely scary because everybody knows me as Suni the gymnast and that’s always strong and won the Olympics but I feel like people are so quick to judge, she said. “So it’s really difficult when I do actually show emotion because...” “DWTS airs Monday nights on ABC.”

Appearing:

S2021 E0 6 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution