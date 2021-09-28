Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Suni Lee Admits It’s Scary For Her To Show Emotion: ‘I Don’t Know What People Are Going To Say’

CLIP09/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood spoke to gymnast Suni Lee and her partner Sasha Farber following their “Dancing With The Stars” performance. The duo had an emotional performance and Suni admits that, “It’s definitely scary because everybody knows me as Suni the gymnast and that’s always strong and won the Olympics but I feel like people are so quick to judge, she said. “So it’s really difficult when I do actually show emotion because...” “DWTS airs Monday nights on ABC.”

Appearing:
Tags: dancing with the stars, DWTS, suni lee, olympics, olympic gymnast, gymnastics, sasha farber
S2021 E06 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.