Luke Gulbranson is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star gets candid about all the drama that is going down on Bravo’s hit show "Summer House." Luke admits that he is happy for ex Hannah Berner's new relationship, but he confesses that her fiancé rubs him the wrong way. Plus, Luke reveals if he's single.

