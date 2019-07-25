Also available on the NBC app

"Love and Listings" star Suge Jacob Knight talks with Access Live's Scott Evans and guest co-host Melissa Peterman about his new VH1 reality TV series. Jacob reveals how his father, Suge Knight, being in prison has impacted his childhood and how he hopes to inspire other children with a parent being behind bars. Finally, with a baby girl on the way, Jacob shares how he's paying tribute to his dad with his baby's name!

