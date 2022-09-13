Main Content

'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong Takes Jab At King Charles In Emmys Win Speech

"Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong is taking a jab at Britain's new leader. While accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series at Monday night's Emmy awards, The British showrunner compared the HBO show's complicated family dynamic to that of the royal family. "Big week in the successions, the King in the U.K., this for us. Evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," he said.

