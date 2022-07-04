Jamie Campbell Bower Reveals His Secret To Nailing Three Roles In One For 'Stranger Things'
CLIP 07/04/22
Joseph Quinn was a new member to the cast of "Stranger Things 4," but he quickly became a fan favorite as the metal-loving, Dungeons & Dragons-playing high schooler, Eddie Munson. The 29-year-old actor chatted with Access Hollywood about Vol. II. "It felt like the most challenging, but ultimately the most rewarding experience I've ever had," he said. Joseph also shared that his electric guitar skills started way back when he was a kid and he revealed what his fight song would be against Vecna!