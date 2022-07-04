Main Content

'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Reacts To His Character Eddie Sacrificing Himself

07/04/22
Joseph Quinn was a new member to the cast of "Stranger Things 4," but he quickly became a fan favorite as the metal-loving, Dungeons & Dragons-playing high schooler, Eddie Munson. The 29-year-old actor chatted with Access Hollywood about Vol. II. "It felt like the most challenging, but ultimately the most rewarding experience I've ever had," he said. Joseph also shared that his electric guitar skills started way back when he was a kid and he revealed what his fight song would be against Vecna!

