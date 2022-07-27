Main Content

'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Gets Honest About His Past Addiction Struggles

CLIP07/27/22

Jamie Campbell Bower is opening up to his fans about his past problems with addiction. The 33-year-old "Stranger Things" newcomer shared a deeply personal message about his journey to sobriety Wednesday on Twitter. "I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life, but each day is a chance to start again...I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober," Jamie wrote.

