Jamie Campbell Bower is opening up to his fans about his past problems with addiction. The 33-year-old "Stranger Things" newcomer shared a deeply personal message about his journey to sobriety Wednesday on Twitter. "I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life, but each day is a chance to start again...I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober," Jamie wrote.

