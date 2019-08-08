'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Outraged Over People Blaming Mental Illness For Mass Shootings

Also available on the NBC app

David Harbour is taking issue with the controversial suggestion that mental illness is a primary cause of the rise in mass shootings across the country. The "Stranger Things" star sounded off in a heated and emotional series of tweets, explaining that the mentally ill are statistically far more likely to be victims of violence, not perpetrators. His message followed a polarizing remark from President Trump, in which he declared that "mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun."

