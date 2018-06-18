'Stranger Things': Noah Schnapp Talks Emotional Scenes In S2 & What Surprised Him Filming S3

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp talks style with Access' Scott Evans. And, does he like filming those emotional scenes as Will Byers in his Netflix series? Noah also hints at some unexpected things coming in the drama's third season. Plus, following the news that Millie Bobby Brown was skipping the awards show due to splitting her kneecap, Noah reveals he's spoken to his co-star and sent her his best wishes.

