'Stranger Things': David Harbour On Sheriff Hopper -- 'I Want To See How He Develops As A Man' In S3

At PaleyFest 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, David Harbour chats with Access about Netflix's recent tweets, which he's responded to on social media (like the one asking fans to prove they are a human by selecting all the snacks in the photo squares – and adding in a pic of him). And, with Season 3 set to film soon, does the actor, who plays Sheriff Hopper, have any scripts yet? What would he like to see between Hopper and Eleven/Elle now that Hopper has adopted her?

