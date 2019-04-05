'Stranger Things': David Harbour Is Rooting For Joyce & Hopper To Get Together In Season 3

David Harbour talks with Access at CinemaCon about his role in "Hellboy." Plus, he talks about the upcoming season of "Stranger Things."
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Stranger Things, joyce hopper, joyce hopper Stranger Things, david harbour, david harbour Stranger Things, Stranger Things david harbour, Stranger Things season 3, Stranger Things s3, Stranger Things new season, tv, movies, netflix, helloboy, david harbour hellboy
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.